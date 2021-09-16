Ambience Malls to Celebrate Celebratory Season with Festive Fervor

Offers Audi A6 as the grandest prize of the year NEW DELHI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Truly the shoppers' paradise, Ambience Malls (a part of Ambience Group) have been touted as the most prominent shopping centres when it comes to entertainment, dining and shopping in the Delhi-NCR region.

This festive season, Ambience Malls are geared up to double down on the celebrations. Apart from lining-up exciting events and activities for its patrons, it had roped in all tenants at the malls as gifting partners for exciting giveaways and prizes for the lucky winners. The recently carried out campaign of End of Season Sale witnessed great participation from shoppers wherein exciting rewards galore with great sale and offers from prominent brands. In this campaign, shoppers with purchase value worth Rs 15,000 and above automatically stood for a chance to win luxury staycations at Hotel Leela Ambience Gurgaon and The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Shahdara. Moreover, exciting gift hampers from prominent brands are other attractions as giveaways.

3 winners from each of the malls have been selected for the rewards. Ambience Malls have also promised to offer a luxurious Audi A6 as the grandest prize of the year. Shoppers who keep submitting their bills at Ambience Mall App would have the privilege to get themselves spontaneously qualified for the grand prize. Commenting on the festive season, Mr. Arjun Gehlot - Director, Ambience Mall - Gurugram & Vasant Kunj said, ''Delivering an un-parallel shopping experience has been a priority for us and we have undertaken sustained endeavors to deliver through innovative, intelligent and experiential components in our malls. This shopping fests at Ambience Malls not only offer genuine discounts to the shoppers but also give them a fair chance of winning a host of goods, merchandises and luxury rewards too. Our shopping fests have something for everyone and it pose great opportunities for shoppers to shop for themselves as well as friends and family as the gifting season has already begun.'' With an amalgamation of prominent Anchors like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, The Collective, Central, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop and Premium brands like Armani Exchange, Ted Baker, Hackett London, Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ambience Malls are the mecca for fashion lovers. With ethnic designer stores like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Fabindia, Meena Bazaar, Satya Paul & with premium casual wear brands like Coverstory, Mango, Vero Moda, Only, Forever New, the brand ensemble ensures that there is something for all the gorgeous ladies. Beauty enthusiasts can visit stores like Sephora, Mac, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Bath & Body Works, The Body Shop, Forest Essentials, Nykaa, Innisfree, Kiko Milano and Kama Ayurveda or head to the finest Salons like Geetanjali, Monsoon or Looks Salon to get pampered. World renowned names like Paul Bakery and Ecco Shoes, Le Creuset and Stride launched their first store in India at Ambience Mall Gurgaon.

Also, Popular for its sprawling food court and al fresco dining areas of Hawker Street, Ambience at Gurgaon is also a gastronomical destination for many. From Fine Dining restaurants like Dhaba, Daryaganj and Punjab Grill to prominent Casual Dining Restaurants like Chili's, Café Delhi Heights, Pizza Express, Jamie's Pizzeria, Mamagoto , etc. to famous QSRs like McDonald's, Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and many others, there is a taste to delight every palate. The luxurious & one of a kind PVR Director's Cut and the ultimate iSkate, which is India's first natural ice-skating rink and café, makes Ambience an ultimate hang-out hotspot and entertainment hub.

The recently opened stores at Ambience Mall Gurgaon include: Apple reseller Aptronix, Crocs, Lacoste, Dhansoo Café, YouMee restaurant, Birkenstock, Casio and PVR Director's Cut. Likewise, at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj the newly launched stores are Choupette, Decathlon, Nykaa Fashion and first company owned & operated store of Swarovski.

About Ambience Malls: ambiencegroup.in Ambience Group is engaged in the business of real estate development mainly having a focus on premium developments primarily in the National Capital Region with in-house construction and development capabilities. Ambience Group is in residential, commercial, hospitality and education. In Commercial we have Ambience mall in prime locations like Gurugram, Vasant Kunj with stores of multiple luxury brands and Ambience Corporate towers.

Ambience Mall, is a shopping mall in Gurgaon and Vasant Kunj. It is one of India's largest shopping malls and one of the most famous shopping malls in Asia. It contains a built-up area of 21 lakhs square feet and a retail (GLA) area of 18 lakhs square feet. Most floors have a shopping area of 860 meters. The mall has more than 230 stores and food outlets. Its parking space can accommodate about 4000 vehicles. It was opened for public in 2007. It has won the ''Best Shopping Center of the Year'' and ''Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year'' awards.

