Experts suggest all gates at Delhi Metro stations be opened, DDMA yet to decide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:46 IST
Experts have suggested opening all the gates of the Delhi Metro stations to reduce congestion for commuters during a recent meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials said.

The suggestion was made by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujit Kumar Singh at the meeting held under the chairmanship of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

According to the minutes of the meeting held on August 27, Singh observed that only some gates of the Delhi Metro stations are opened and advised opening of all the gates at the earliest as this would lead to lesser congestion.

The DDMA, though, is yet to decide on the suggestion.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 276 gates.

An official of the DMRC said, ''We are following the guidelines of the DDMA and some gates are closed at metro stations. Opening of more gates would lead to more people inside the station. We will follow the guidelines of the DDMA.'' Currently, Delhi Metro is operating at 100 per cent seating capacity with no standing passengers allowed.

Delhi Metro services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the COVID-induced lockdown, which was first imposed on April 19 and then successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 7, metro services resumed after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved COVID situation in the national capital, but with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

On July 26, the trains started running with full capacity but there was no provision for standing passengers.

