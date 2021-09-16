Karl Deppen appointed as member of board of management for Daimler Trucks Asia

Commercial vehicle maker Daimler AG on Thursday announced the appointment of Karl Deppen as a member of the board of management for Daimler Trucks Asia.

Deppen, whose appointment to the new position is effective from December 1, will succeed Hartmut Schick, who will retire on December 31 this year after completing 35 years in various management positions in the Daimler Group, the company said in a release.

Currently head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses in the Latin America region, Deppen will be responsible for Truck China including the Joint-Venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive with its Auman brand and for the regions Japan and India with their brands FUSO and BharatBenz, Daimler AG said.

''On behalf of the entire board of management and supervisory board, I would like to thank Hartmut Schick most sincerely for his outstanding commitment to Daimler Trucks and Buses. At the same time, I am delighted to have won Karl Deppen, a highly experienced international manager with proven expertise in Asia, as his successor,” Martin Daum, Chairman of the board of management of Daimler Truck AG and member of the board of management of Daimler AG.

Schick has contributed to the successful development of the company in various positions, he said, adding, “in particular, as head of our bus division and subsequently as head of Daimler Trucks Asia, Hartmut Schick has shaped our commercial vehicle business with his integrative and motivating leadership skills for more than a decade.” ''Deppen is a highly experienced international manager with strong expertise in the commercial vehicle sector and proven competence in Asia. He knows the global commercial vehicle business from various assignments at different locations. He has successfully launched many projects in Europe, North and South America, and Asia,” Daum said.

''We are already very well positioned in Asia and ready to take the business to the next level: Our goal is to increase profitability and our potential profit contribution to Daimler Truck AG. We see Asia as the region with the greatest growth prospects in the medium term,” he said.

