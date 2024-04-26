Left Menu

Russian Journalist Detained for Criticizing Military, Lawyer Says

Sergei Mingazov, a Russian Forbes journalist, has been detained in Khabarovsk for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military in Bucha, Ukraine. The charge, which carries a potential 10-year prison sentence, stems from Mingazov's social media posts about the civilian deaths there. Russia has strictly censored war criticism, resulting in numerous arrests and long prison sentences for journalists, activists, and citizens.

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:18 IST
Russian Journalist Detained for Criticizing Military, Lawyer Says
  • Country:
  • Estonia

A journalist for the Russian edition of Forbes magazine has been detained on charges of spreading false information about the Russian military, his lawyer said Friday.

Sergei Mingazov is being held in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, lawyer Konstantin Bubon said on Facebook. He said that Mingazov was detained because of social media posts he made about the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where more than 400 bodies of civilians were found, many bearing signs of torture, after Russian forces pulled out in April 2022.

Mingazov will appear in court on Saturday on the charge of spreading false information, which could send him to prison for 10 years, if convicted.

Russia cracked down severely on criticism of the war soon after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, passing laws that criminalize allegedly false information about the military or statements seen as discrediting the military.

Journalists, opposition figures and regular citizens have been swept up in the crackdown, many of them sentenced to long prison terms. The longest to be imposed was against prominent activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was sentenced to 25 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024