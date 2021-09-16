Left Menu

Poonawalla Fincorp shares tumble 5 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:21 IST
Poonawalla Fincorp shares tumble 5 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp tumbled 5 per cent on Thursday after Sebi barred its Managing Director Abhay Bhutada and seven other entities from the securities market for alleged insider trading activities.

The stock declined 4.99 per cent to close at its lower circuit of Rs 172.15 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it dipped 4.98 per cent to Rs 171.90.

Sebi on Wednesday barred Poonawalla Fincorp Managing Director Abhay Bhutada and seven other entities from the securities market for alleged insider trading activities in the shares of the company, which was earlier known as Magma Fincorp.

Besides, the regulator has ordered impounding of wrongful gains worth over Rs 13 crore, according to an interim order.

In February 2021, the watchdog's system-generated insider trading alerts related to the company's shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021