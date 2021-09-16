Rejove introduces clear aligner system for professional and advanced orthodontic treatment

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smile matters as it is a bridge between two individuals. With the vision to provide flawless and accessible solutions for a brighter smile, Rejove Clinique, a trusted name in the healthcare sector with deep understanding and expertise across Dental, Skin and Hair Treatments, today announced the launch of 'Rejove Aligners', next-generation clear aligners for making professional and advanced orthodontic treatment accessible to people across age groups. Rejove clear aligners are designed specifically for a broad range of oral health issues and malocclusions in order to address the increasing demand for orthodontic systems that are useful in correcting misaligned or crooked teeth. The aligner system includes a series of fitting custom-made mouthpieces with customized treatment plans carried out by a team of experienced Orthodontists in a unique doctor-owned and managed model. The aligners facilitate a virtually discreet and removable alternative to braces, designed around patient's convenience and flexibility using best-in-class materials with state-of-art technology and equipment for production. The aligners come with a doorstep service delivery at affordable prices with attractive finance options and a promise to deliver the best in quality products at an optimal pricing in order to make dental care accessible to all.

Dr. Priyanka Goyat, Orthodontist and Dentofacial Orthopaedic Surgeon/Cosmetologist & Founder of Rejove Clinique said, "We aim to give people across ages an access to a beautiful smile. Straightening teeth with clear aligners is increasingly becoming very popular as traditional aligners or braces are uncomfortable, cannot be removed easily and need high maintenance. Rejove Aligners bring fitting custom-made mouthpieces or orthodontic systems that are useful in correcting misaligned teeth, are virtually discreet and removable, designed around patient's convenience and flexibility. Our vision is to lighten up millions of smiles across India & aid people in attaining that big bright smile that they always wanted and deserved." "Customer satisfaction and comfort are of prime importance to us; therefore, we also have doorstep delivery making it safer and convenient. Over the years, Rejove has developed a reputation of being one of the most trusted names within the health care industry & is known for providing a diverse range of effective and incisive solutions for holistic healthcare, skincare, hair care, dental care and orthognathic and stem cell treatments," she added.

Rejove Clinique is a leader in cutting-edge treatments including Cosmetic Dentistry, Gum Treatment, Dental Implant, Orthodontics, Crowns & Bridges, Botox, Cosmetology, Dermatology, Hair Transplant, and PRP Treatment. Rejove has one of the highest recorded customer satisfaction rates of over 93%. The global Invisible Aligners market has been increasing steadily and as per recent industry reports, the global clear aligner's market stands at USD 2.41 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.04 Bn during 2021-2028 with the growth being led by India and China in the APAC region.

Rejove Clinique's are supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure including best-in-class technology. Our modern research wing enables us to be up-to-date with the latest global trends in medical science further, helping them to reinvent their own set of procedures and services, hence providing a richer & more holistic experience to their clients with the help of best in class services backed by cutting edge technology. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)