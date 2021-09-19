Left Menu

Car with 3 Rajasthan MLAs narrowly escapes head-on crash

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:26 IST
Car with 3 Rajasthan MLAs narrowly escapes head-on crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Rajasthan BJP MLAs had a narrow escape on Sunday when the car they were travelling in averted a head-on collision with another vehicle by swerving sharply off a road in Chittorgarh district, police said.

While no one was injured in the incident, the car carrying the MLAs was hit in the rear tyre by the other vehicle, they said.

Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya, Raniwara MLA Narayan Singh Dewal and Reodar MLA Jagasiram were going to Pratapgarh when the incident took place, SHO, Nimbahera Sadar police station, Phool Chand said.

The legislators left for Pratapgarh in another vehicle after the accident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021