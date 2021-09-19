Govt committed to return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits: JK LG

The government is committed to the return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley to restore the rich social fabric of the land, the union territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Sunday.

The LG was speaking in this month's episode of ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ radio programme, aired on all local & primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the union territory and broadcast on DD Kashir channel.

Sinha spoke of the need for the rehabilitation of the displaced communities from the Valley and outlined the recently launched online facility whereby aggrieved families can submit their applications to get justice with respect to their immovable properties.

“To undo the injustice of decades, we are committed to bring back all the families who were forced to leave in despair, and restore the culture of glorious brotherhood in the valley,” he added.

Sinha spoke on the suggestion of Sanjay Kumar Pandita who had written on the need for introducing the teaching of Sharda script at various levels of education. He also mentioned Sadaket Ali from Doda who suggested the creation of separate sections for Bhalesi, Bhaderwahi, Padri, Sarazi and Poguli in J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages. The Lt Governor informed the government is conscious of the need and is determined to promote the forgotten and local languages through a comprehensive programme. Sinha said the UT administration is committed to providing training, mentoring and intensive capacity building through initiatives like SAATH and UMEED, primarily aimed at reinforcing the rural women enterprise. He also outlined the efforts of the Department of School Education which is working continuously on the lines of the New National Education Policy.

On the issue of infrastructural delays and approvals, and the need for climatic specific construction techniques highlighted by Vickey Mattoo, the Lt Governor said that since last August, 21,943 projects have been completed and with the incorporation of many best practices.

The Lt Governor said the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council has recently constituted the Accelerated Recruitment Committee that has been instructed to fast track recruitments which suffered on account of the pandemic. The Lt Governor assured that no outsider will be given jobs in big power projects on posts where locals are qualified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)