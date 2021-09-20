Truck hits parked vehicle in Latur, 1 dead, 1 injured
PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A 33-year-old man was killed and a teen seriously injured when a truck rammed into a stationary vehicle in Ausa tehsil in Latur on Monday morning, police said.
The incident took place on the Latur-Nagpur highway at Ujani, a Bhada police station official said.
''A truck was parked by the road due to a tyre burst. Another truck hit this vehicle, killing the driver of the moving truck and injuring a 14-year-old boy,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Man kills wife in Latur, hangs self
Meghwal not to bring resolution against Kataria in BJP Legislature Party meeting
U.S. VP Harris says state legislatures cannot circumvent abortion rights precedent
Bhupendra Patel is new Gujarat BJP legislature party leader; to succeed Vijay Rupani as chief minister.
K'taka: Bommai govt's first legislature session from tomorrow