Truck hits parked vehicle in Latur, 1 dead, 1 injured

PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man was killed and a teen seriously injured when a truck rammed into a stationary vehicle in Ausa tehsil in Latur on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place on the Latur-Nagpur highway at Ujani, a Bhada police station official said.

''A truck was parked by the road due to a tyre burst. Another truck hit this vehicle, killing the driver of the moving truck and injuring a 14-year-old boy,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

