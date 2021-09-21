Left Menu

Another evacuation flight leaves Afghanistan with 21 US citizens onboard

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 00:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The US State Department has confirmed that a Qatar Airways flight flew 21 US citizens and 48 permanent residents out of Afghanistan on Sunday. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Monday that the US will continue to help citizens, permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan.

Price says: "We are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban."

