Afghan Lives and Medical Dreams at Risk: UN Urges Pakistan to Halt Forced Returns

Afghans facing possible removal from Pakistan need a safe way to explain the dangers awaiting them before any decision is made about their return, United Nations experts have warned, raising particular concerns for women, unaccompanied children and people at risk because of their work or identity. The experts called for urgent individual assessments to identify those who could face persecution, torture or other serious human rights violations in Afghanistan, warning that fear of arrest and deportation may keep vulnerable people hidden and unable to seek protection.

Thousands Return Amid Protection Fears

The warning follows a directive issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior on 28 June 2026, instructing provincial authorities to detain and deport Afghan nationals without valid documentation after 10 July. Information received by the experts indicates that approximately 127,344 Afghans crossed into Afghanistan between 10 July and 27 August, including at least 14,186 reportedly subjected to forced removal; approximately 38,388 of those crossing were women and children.

The experts acknowledged Pakistan's humanitarian tradition of hosting millions of Afghans over several decades and urged the government to halt removals, particularly of women and unaccompanied children. They said Pakistan must uphold non-refoulement, the obligation not to send someone to a place where they face a real risk of persecution, torture, cruel or degrading treatment, arbitrary loss of life, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention or other serious and irreparable harm.

Medical Students Face Losing Their Futures

An order directing medical and dental institutions in Pakistan to remove Afghan students has created another source of anxiety, with at least 100 students reportedly affected, including between 20 and 40 women. For female students, the consequences reach beyond losing a place at college: the Taliban's bans on women's higher education and medical training mean returning to Afghanistan would end their hopes of qualifying as doctors or dentists, the experts warned.

Scores of appeals received by the experts describe fears among women and girls, human rights defenders, journalists, media workers, former judges, prosecutors, lawyers, security personnel and government officials. People from particular ethnic, religious or belief communities, LGBT and gender-diverse people, and those who oppose or are perceived to oppose Afghanistan's de facto authorities have sought help. Reports of unaccompanied children being returned prompted serious concern because adequate reception, assistance and protection arrangements suited to children's needs are absent in Afghanistan.

Safe Assessments and Shared Responsibility

A transparent, accessible protection process would allow Afghans to come forward without fear of detention or removal, explain their individual circumstances and remain protected from deportation during assessment, the experts said. They welcomed information provided by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 30 July that around 16,000 vulnerable Afghans had been identified and law enforcement officials alerted, requesting greater clarity about the criteria and procedures used. People found to need protection should, where appropriate, receive temporary protection and access to a secure residence status.

The experts stressed that Pakistan is among several countries removing Afghans and described non-refoulement as customary international law binding on every state. Wealthier countries were urged to provide political and financial support to regional host countries, honour commitments to resettle Afghans from Pakistan and maintain safe pathways for people facing serious persecution, with their own policies respecting the same protection obligations. The experts remain in contact with Pakistan's government about the situation.