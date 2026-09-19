Afghan Lives and Medical Dreams at Risk: UN Urges Pakistan to Halt Forced Returns

The experts acknowledged Pakistan’s humanitarian tradition of hosting millions of Afghans over several decades and urged the government to halt removals, particularly of women and unaccompanied children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 19-09-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 11:08 IST
Afghan Lives and Medical Dreams at Risk: UN Urges Pakistan to Halt Forced Returns
Representative image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Afghans facing possible removal from Pakistan need a safe way to explain the dangers awaiting them before any decision is made about their return, United Nations experts have warned, raising particular concerns for women, unaccompanied children and people at risk because of their work or identity. The experts called for urgent individual assessments to identify those who could face persecution, torture or other serious human rights violations in Afghanistan, warning that fear of arrest and deportation may keep vulnerable people hidden and unable to seek protection.

Thousands Return Amid Protection Fears

The warning follows a directive issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior on 28 June 2026, instructing provincial authorities to detain and deport Afghan nationals without valid documentation after 10 July. Information received by the experts indicates that approximately 127,344 Afghans crossed into Afghanistan between 10 July and 27 August, including at least 14,186 reportedly subjected to forced removal; approximately 38,388 of those crossing were women and children.

The experts acknowledged Pakistan's humanitarian tradition of hosting millions of Afghans over several decades and urged the government to halt removals, particularly of women and unaccompanied children. They said Pakistan must uphold non-refoulement, the obligation not to send someone to a place where they face a real risk of persecution, torture, cruel or degrading treatment, arbitrary loss of life, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention or other serious and irreparable harm.

Medical Students Face Losing Their Futures

An order directing medical and dental institutions in Pakistan to remove Afghan students has created another source of anxiety, with at least 100 students reportedly affected, including between 20 and 40 women. For female students, the consequences reach beyond losing a place at college: the Taliban's bans on women's higher education and medical training mean returning to Afghanistan would end their hopes of qualifying as doctors or dentists, the experts warned.

Scores of appeals received by the experts describe fears among women and girls, human rights defenders, journalists, media workers, former judges, prosecutors, lawyers, security personnel and government officials. People from particular ethnic, religious or belief communities, LGBT and gender-diverse people, and those who oppose or are perceived to oppose Afghanistan's de facto authorities have sought help. Reports of unaccompanied children being returned prompted serious concern because adequate reception, assistance and protection arrangements suited to children's needs are absent in Afghanistan.

Safe Assessments and Shared Responsibility

A transparent, accessible protection process would allow Afghans to come forward without fear of detention or removal, explain their individual circumstances and remain protected from deportation during assessment, the experts said. They welcomed information provided by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 30 July that around 16,000 vulnerable Afghans had been identified and law enforcement officials alerted, requesting greater clarity about the criteria and procedures used. People found to need protection should, where appropriate, receive temporary protection and access to a secure residence status.

The experts stressed that Pakistan is among several countries removing Afghans and described non-refoulement as customary international law binding on every state. Wealthier countries were urged to provide political and financial support to regional host countries, honour commitments to resettle Afghans from Pakistan and maintain safe pathways for people facing serious persecution, with their own policies respecting the same protection obligations. The experts remain in contact with Pakistan's government about the situation.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Money at Light Speed: How Digital Banking Is Rewriting Financial Stability Across Asia-Pacific

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026