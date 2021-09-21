PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rusal strikes deal to supply Budweiser with ultra low-carbon cans https://on.ft.com/39lnI3Z - Mullins sells Pimlico Plumbers to US company Neighborly https://on.ft.com/3tYJy6B

- DoorDash to offer alcohol delivery in effort to take on rivals https://on.ft.com/3Aubodp Overview

- Russian company Rusal strikes deal with Budweiser to provide the brewer with 5 million cans made from aluminium that has been produced using a technology that eliminates carbon dioxide from the smelting process. - London-based company founded by entrepreneur Charlie Mullins Pimlico Plumbers, has been sold to U.S. home services group Neighborly.

- U.S. delivery app market leader DoorDash announced on Monday it would launch alcohol delivery in 20 U.S. states as well as Australia and Canada in an effort to take on rivals. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

