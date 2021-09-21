Sporta Technologies logs profit of Rs 180.7 cr in FY20

Sporta Technologies (erstwhile name Dream11 Fantasy) registered a profit of Rs 180.7 crore while logging revenues of over Rs 2,070 crore during the financial year ended March 2020, according to regulatory filings.

The company, which operates fantasy sports platform Dream11, registered a profit of Rs 180 crore in FY2020 as against a loss of Rs 87.75 crore in the previous fiscal, according to Registrar of Companies filing - shared by business intelligence firm Tofler. The company saw its revenue more than doubling to Rs 2,070.4 crore in FY20 from Rs 775.5 crore in FY19, it added.

The company did not respond to emailed query.

In the filing, the company said it has ''augmented its revenues and per unit price realisation by deploying innovative marketing strategies and offering exciting new products''. ''The depth of designing capabilities was the core to our success over the years...The company uses innovation in design as well as in technology to develop new products,'' it added.

The company's employee-related costs grew to Rs 153.21 crore in FY20 from Rs 65.57 crore in FY19, while advertising and promotional expenses increased to Rs 1,328 crore in FY20 from Rs 785 crore in FY19, as per the filing.

