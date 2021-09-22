Ladbrokes owner Entain receives 2,800 pence per share proposal from DraftKings

British sports betting and gambling firm Entain said on Tuesday it has received a cash-and-stock takeover proposal of 2,800 pence per share from U.S.-based rival DraftKings.

Entain and DraftKings confirmed the possible offer earlier on Tuesday but had not disclosed details of the offer that was first reported by CNBC.

