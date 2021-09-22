Left Menu

Ladbrokes owner Entain receives 2,800 pence per share proposal from DraftKings

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 01:12 IST
British sports betting and gambling firm Entain said on Tuesday it has received a cash-and-stock takeover proposal of 2,800 pence per share from U.S.-based rival DraftKings.

Entain and DraftKings confirmed the possible offer earlier on Tuesday but had not disclosed details of the offer that was first reported by CNBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

