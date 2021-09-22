Amazon launches new Fulfilment Centers in Maharashtra and Gujarat

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of two new Fulfilment Centers (FC) in Maharashtra. The new facilities in Mumbai and Pune will benefit over 1 lakh sellers and create thousands of work opportunities in the State.

Additionally, the e-commerce giant has also announced the expansion of an existing FC in Mumbai. With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon now has a total of 10 FCs offering more than 9 million cubic feet of storage capacity in Maharastra.

In addition to the 10 FCs, there are 7 sort centres with more than 6 lakh square feet of sortation area, with an additional 200 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations and thousands of 'I Have Space' (IHS) stores for the last-mile network.

Maharashtra has always been an important State for us, and the expansion reiterates our commitment to strengthen the local economy.Through each of our expansions, our focus is to offer our customers a wider variety of choices, faster deliveries, and a delightful shopping experience. Prakash Dutta, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment Operations, Amazon India

Meanwhile, Amazon has also announced the launch of a new specialized FC and the expansion of an existing FC in Gujarat. The state now has 2 fulfilment centres spread over 5 lakh square feet, 3 sort centres with more than a lakh square feet of sortation area, 110 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations and over 800 IHS stores.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr. Rajiv Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Industries and Mines, Government of Gujarat, said, "Investment's such as Amazon India's will have a multiplier effect on the state economy and comes at a crucial time as we are ramping up our efforts to rebuild the economy post the pandemic. We welcome this development from Amazon India and congratulate them on this expansion."

The expansion is in line with Amazon's plans to increase its fulfilment network and storage capacity by close to 40% across India in 2021. Currently, the company has over 60 FCs in the country with more than 43 million cubic feet of storage capacity.