Police in Britain say former ambassador Mandelson released on bail in probe into Epstein ties
Police in Britain said Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. ambassador to the United States, has been released on bail after he was arrest in an Epstein files misconduct probe. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released on bail pending further investigation.
Police in Britain said Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. ambassador to the United States, has been released on bail after he was arrest in an Epstein files misconduct probe. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement: ''A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released on bail pending further investigation. ''He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and was taken to a London police station for interview. ''This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas. ''We are not able to provide further information at this stage to prevent prejudicing the integrity of the investigation.''
