Health scare again in Indore's Bhagirathpura; 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food
Six persons have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated food in Indores Bhagirathpura area, which had been the epicentre of a diarrhoea outbreak caused by polluted drinking water that claimed 22 lives, officials said.
- Country:
- India
Six persons have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated food in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, which had been the epicentre of a diarrhoea outbreak caused by polluted drinking water that claimed 22 lives, officials said. Nearly 60 people had eaten food at a birthday party in Bhagirathpura late Saturday night. Following this, some people developed health problems on Sunday, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani stated on Monday. He said the affected individuals were treated, and as a precaution, six of them were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. All patients were doing well after treatment, the official said. Local residents and the Opposition Congress have claimed a total of 35 deaths in the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak that began late December in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated drinking water. On February 19, amid uproar in the state assembly during a discussion on the issue, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said 22 persons had died in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water and that compensation of Rs 2 lakh had been given to the families of each deceased. A one-member commission headed by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is conducting a judicial inquiry into the contaminated drinking water tragedy following the court's orders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC stays Kerala HC's decision to quash Rs 20 cr 'Nava Kerala' programme of ruling LDF.
Govt raises MSP on Jute by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,925 for 2026-27, says Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Chhattisgarh budget: 23 new industrial parks to be set up with provision of Rs 250 crore to boost investment and employment generation.
Cabinet clears MSP for raw jute at Rs 5,925/quintal for 2026-27, up Rs 275 from last season
Chhattisgarh budget: Rs 2,024 crore provision for construction of Matnar and Deurgaon barrages on Indravati river in Bastar.