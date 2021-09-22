TN CM releases book on journey of Trust

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday released a book 'A Silent Revolution' which traces the 25-year journey of Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd here.

The book, which marks the Srinivasan Services Trust's work in rural development, was penned by Snigdha Parupudi and published by HarperCollins India, and was formally released by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

The book introduces readers to the Trust's journey of being an enabler in the transformational change in under-served rural communities. The story shares examples of how the Trust has been consistently working towards enhancing the socio-economic status of the underprivileged in rural India, a press release said.

State Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, chief secretary V Irai Anbu, Srinivasan Services Trust Chairman (retd IAS) Swaran Singh, and senior officials of TVS Motor Company were present on the occasion.

''Twenty-five years ago when we set up SST, we were not quite sure how our social work would shape up. Our premise was centered around the group's guiding values of maintaining Trust, building value, and being of service to the community,'' Srinivasan Services Trust Managing Trustee Venu Srinivasan said.

''This book is a testament to the dignity, prosperity, and hope that Srinivasan Services Trust has created by working tirelessly with local communities. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Snigdha Parupudi, who through this book, has created a window into this transformation,'' Srinivasan, also Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said.

Commenting about the book, Snigdha Parupudi said, ''...I have been moved by the power and simplicity of the work being done by the Trust. It has been a privilege to spend time with SST's staff and the resilient communities they work with.'' ''There is an old-world sincerity that I associate with TVS Motor Company that runs through SST. What they have accomplished in such a quiet, understated manner is nothing short of revolutionary,'' Parupudi said.

A gold medallist from the University of Madras, Parupudi had worked in the social sector and was interested in issues of inequality, displacement, and urban life. Her work has been published in Parabola, National Geographic Traveller, Open Magazine among others, the release added.

