Bridgestone bags supply contract for radial tyres from Tata Motors
Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone has bagged a supply contract for radial tyres from Tata Motors. Under the contract, Bridgestone India will supply its R156 tubeless tyre for fitment in Tata Motors electric buses, the tyre maker said in a release on Wednesday.
Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone has bagged a supply contract for radial tyres from Tata Motors. Under the contract, Bridgestone India will supply its R156 tubeless tyre for fitment in Tata Motors' electric buses, the tyre maker said in a release on Wednesday. These tyres will be supplied for 150 e-buses that are being manufactured by Tata Motors for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), it said. ''It is a proud moment for all of us at Bridgestone to partner with Tata Motors as they roll out their electric buses for the BEST undertaking. Our tubeless R156 provides a higher fuel efficiency, in this case lesser power consumption because of lower rolling resistance. The eco-friendly tyre is a suitable fitment for e-buses that provide environmental protection because of the technology,'' said Sunil Puri, Head Commercial Tyres Business, Bridgestone India.
According to the company, R156 has 'Special Nano Pro-Tech Compound Technology' which results into lesser heat generation, in-turn, reducing the rolling resistance and resulting in fuel efficiency or lesser power consumption and longer tyre life,it said.
