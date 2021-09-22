Left Menu

Cognizant Technology Solutions India net profit falls 40% to Rs 3,265 cr in FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:24 IST
Cognizant Technology Solutions India net profit falls 40% to Rs 3,265 cr in FY21
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Cognizant Technology Solutions India's (CTSI) net profit declined by about 40 per cent to Rs 3,265 crore in FY21 from Rs 5,464 crore in FY20, according to regulatory documents.

The company's revenue also dipped nearly 5 per cent to Rs 29,682 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2021, from Rs 31,196 crore in FY2020, according to Registrar of Companies filing that was shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Emails sent to the company did not elicit any response.

Cognizant has a significant presence in India with about 2 lakh employees.

CTSI saw its total expenses increasing to Rs 24,981.7 crore in FY21. The employee benefit expense has risen to Rs 19,827 crore in FY21 over the previous fiscal, as per the document.

''During the financial year, the company continues to witness growth owing to enhanced relationship with company's most trusted customers and initiating new long term partnerships with leading businesses in India spanning across private banks, large pharma and consumer good companies,'' the filing said.

From end-to-end IT outsourcing to multi-year matured managed services, from strategic digital transformation to new-age infrastructure services, the company is today working with some of the top enterprises in India and helping some of the leading global organisations in making their India-based operations more efficient, it added.

''With more than a decade of experience in servicing customers in India, the company has witnessed evolution of the sector and the growth of Indian economy and continues to stay committed to grow and focus on the demands of customers in India. ''The company has demonstrated its commitment by investing in our team to equip them with latest digital skills, onboarding leaders with expertise in a wide range of industries and technologies and strengthening our Industry/Technology Alliances,'' the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021