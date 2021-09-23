Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 00:32 IST
Proactively pursue grant of pending clearances: LG to DDA on Cycle Walk project
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal asked the DDA on Wednesday to proactively pursue the grant of approvals and clearances pending with various agencies for a timely completion of the Delhi Cycle Walk project.

The project seeks to make the city most walkable and environment-friendly in the country and its total cost is Rs 550 crore. Proposed in 2020, it is likely to be completed in four years, a senior DDA official had earlier said.

While the whole network over the years shall exceed 200 km, in the first phase, it will be 36 km. There are three lines chosen for fast and quick adaption.

These lines are -- Nilgai Line: Badarpur to Malviya Nagar Metro Station - 20.5 km, Peacock Line -- Malviya Nagar metro station to Vasant Kunj Mall - 8.5 km and Bulbul Line -- Chirag Dilli to Nehru Place and ISKCON Temple.

The LG on Wednesday tweeted: ''Chaired a meeting with VC, DDA@official_dda to review the progress of 'The Delhi Cycle Walk Project', Phase I, from Sangam Vihar to Vasant Kunj; Chirag Delhi to Sant Nagar and Chirag Delhi to Asiad village.'' The project is an important step towards providing pollution-free and green commuting option to the residents of Delhi, while addressing the needs and safety of cyclists and enhancing walkability options for pedestrians, he said.

''While appreciating the work done so far DDA was advised to proactively pursue grant of approvals/clearances pending with various agencies for timely completion of the project,'' the LG tweeted.

