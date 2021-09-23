Left Menu

Norway ups key policy rate, cites normalised economy

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:12 IST
Norway ups key policy rate, cites normalised economy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Norway's central bank on Thursday raised its key policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.25%, citing normalisation of the economy that suggests "there is no longer a need to maintain the current degree of monetary accommodation." The rate has been at 0% since May 7, 2020.

"A normalising economy now suggests that it is appropriate to begin a gradual normalisation of the policy rate," said Governor Oeystein Olsen.

The Norges Bank said that "the reopening of society has led to a marked upswing in the Norwegian economy, and activity is now higher than its pre-pandemic level." Although infection rates have risen after summer, "a high vaccination rate has reduced the need for COVID-related restrictions.'' Oil-rich Norway is not part of the European Union, though it has a close economic relationship with the bloc. The change is effective as of Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021