Left Menu

EIB provides €75m to Emasesa for water infrastructure investments in Seville

Emasesa, whose majority shareholder is the Municipality of Seville, is the entity in charge of providing water services to the city of Seville and to 11 towns in the surrounding metropolitan area.

EIB | Madrid | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:46 IST
EIB provides €75m to Emasesa for water infrastructure investments in Seville
Thanks to the EIB support, Emasesa will improve the available water infrastructure in order to increase the coverage, quality and resilience of integrated water services in the Seville metropolitan area. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide Empresa Metropolitana de Abastecimiento y Saneamiento de Aguas de Sevilla S.A. (Emasesa) with the financing of up to €75 million to support water infrastructure investments in Seville and the surrounding municipalities between 2020 and 2024, with the aim of improving the service quality. Emasesa, whose majority shareholder is the Municipality of Seville, is the entity in charge of providing water services to the city of Seville and to 11 towns in the surrounding metropolitan area.

Thanks to the EIB support, Emasesa will improve the available water infrastructure in order to increase the coverage, quality and resilience of integrated water services in the Seville metropolitan area. It will also improve operational efficiency, for example by reducing water losses, increasing energy efficiency and reducing the risk of flooding in the service area. By improving the efficiency of water supply services, the operation will help ensure the proper distribution of water in southern Spain — an area experiencing water stress — in the future.

The project will have significant benefits for public health and the environment, increasing resilience to climate risks, improving services and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As the project is located in Andalusia, a priority cohesion region in Spain that has been hit hard by the COVID-19-induced economic downturn, it will also contribute to the economic, social and territorial cohesion of the European Union. The project will create an estimated 1 100 new jobs in the region during the construction phase.

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix said: "Substantial investments in the water sector are needed to combat the high level of water stress in Spain and to promote climate action. That is why we are financing measures such as those covered by the agreement with Emasesa. They will enable the more efficient and sustainable use of water, which will provide immediate social benefits and have a positive impact on public health, once again demonstrating our firm commitment to people's health and to protecting the environment."

According to the CEO of Emasesa Jaime Palop, "These investments are part of the 2030 plan, which is based on the transformation, modernisation and adaptation of Emasesa to meet the demands of society and the new challenges of climate change. Basically, our goal is to ensure that service efficiency is a public right."

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021