Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony of Ultra-luxe Offering Bliss Homes at Kundli

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bhoomi Pujan ceremony completed of ultra-luxe offering Bliss Homes Paradise Greens nestled in the midst of nature at Kundli. As a part of its vision for inclusive growth in the National Capital Region (NCR), Company has developed many premium housing and commercial projects & in continuation of this tradition, the newest offerings "Bliss Homes" will help deliver thousands of dream homes to residents. "Our latest offering is a prime example of our commitment in delivering a luxurious lifestyle to our customers with homes nestled in the lap of nature that perfectly match the modern needs as well. These premium spaces are not just an address, but a guarantee of comfort and opulence that cater to the aspirations of today's homebuyers. We are extremely confident that the project will set new benchmarks and will fulfill the expectations of our valued customers," said spokesperson, Vijay Arora (President - Sales & Marketing)

The prime concept of this project is to give an aesthetic vibe to home based on a green perspective that people should live close to nature. The project has been conceptualized with all green surroundings and a well-planned social infrastructure. It completely fulfills the needs of modern living with all structured amenities and all the necessities of today's discerning customers. Bliss Homes is a part of Paradise Greens - Gate Township and will have around 70 Villas. The project will be constructed in phases. The first phase will have 34 units. This project comprises 2 and 3 BHK of 1150 sq. ft. to 1500 sq. ft. approx. This project has world-class amenities like a theme park and landscaped area, yoga and meditation center, badminton court, Gated Community 24x7 security, Club with gym, and ample parking lots.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)