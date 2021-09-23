Belfrics Group looking at entering the government healthcare sector with Bel-Yo

• Presents the Belrium healthcare DAPP solution to Shri Piyush Giyal Ji Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India Bangalore, 23rd September 2021: Belfrics Group, one of the leading blockchain start-ups of India, recently got an opportunity to present their flagship blockchain offering - Belrium healthcare DAPP solution to Shri Piyush Goyal ji, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India. Satish Shekar, who has recently joined Belfrics Group as a Director of Operations, presented the solution to Shri Piyush Goyal ji in presence of Infosys Co-Founder, Chairman IIIT-B & Chairman - Vision Group in IT, Government of Karnataka, Kris Gopalkrishnan, Director of IIIT-B Shri Debabrata Das and other dignitaries of the State & Union Government and industry representatives. Belfrics recently got acquired by Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP)– a listed software solutions company in the United States of America.

Along with the Belrium DAPP solution, Satish also got the opportunity to briefly take the dignitaries through the working of BelYo – India’s first ever Covid-19 tracking blockchain platform jointly developed by Belrium and Yosync. Speaking on this occasion Mr. Shekar said,“This is a great opportunity for Belfrics Group to reach out to the Government Authorities and engage with them to explore multiple blockchain disruptions in India. Mr. Piyush Goyal was really impressed to see the endless possibilities provided by our solution Belrium, in terms of improve KYC process and facilitate real-time data exchange. The opportunity in the non-financial blockchain services has a huge potential globally especially in education, employment and healthcare sectors.” Adding to this Mr. Praveen Kumar, Founder & CEO, Belfrics Group said, “We are looking forward to establishing a strong working relationship with State as well as the Union Governments of India to explore the power of blockchain solutions. We are already working with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop blockchain enabled KYC solutions for them.” About Belfrics: Belfrics is one of the leading global blockchain technology firm and cryptocurrency exchanges which is focused to make the cryptocurrency technology and effortless to use and accessible to all with an easy to use interface. The company was created in 2014 by a group of competent entrepreneurs who envisioned the opportunities and benefits of cryptocurrencies as the future of the digital currency market.BelfricsBT, the blockchain technology division of Belfrics is already providing services to both government and private organizations for solutions that include car registration systems, ticketing systems, supply chain management and core data integrity management. Riding on the core values of ‘Transparency’ and ‘Fair Practice’, Belfrics believes in the highest standards of regulatory supervision and investor protection.

