Left Menu

MSN Labs launches generic Cabozantinib for renal cancer treatment

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:05 IST
MSN Labs launches generic Cabozantinib for renal cancer treatment
  • Country:
  • India

MSN Labs, a city-based pharma company on Thursday announced the launch of Cabolong, a branded generic of Cabozantinib for treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

The company’s new Oncology Division will focus on presenting a comprehensive range of affordable high quality, bio-equivalent generic cancer drugs benefitting patients in the country, MSN labs said in a press release.

“Our endeavour at MSN Labs has always been to enable swift access to affordable life-saving medicines in critical therapeutic domains. Given the rising cancer incidence in our country and overwhelming treatment costs associated with it, launch of our dedicated oncology division demonstrates our unwavering commitment to patients’ health and economic well-being.” MSN Group said.

Cabolong is manufactured at MSN Labs’ state-of-the-art facility approved by stringent global regulatory authorities like US FDA and EU GMP, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021