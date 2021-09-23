MSN Labs launches generic Cabozantinib for renal cancer treatment

MSN Labs, a city-based pharma company on Thursday announced the launch of Cabolong, a branded generic of Cabozantinib for treatment of renal cell carcinoma.

The company’s new Oncology Division will focus on presenting a comprehensive range of affordable high quality, bio-equivalent generic cancer drugs benefitting patients in the country, MSN labs said in a press release.

“Our endeavour at MSN Labs has always been to enable swift access to affordable life-saving medicines in critical therapeutic domains. Given the rising cancer incidence in our country and overwhelming treatment costs associated with it, launch of our dedicated oncology division demonstrates our unwavering commitment to patients’ health and economic well-being.” MSN Group said.

Cabolong is manufactured at MSN Labs’ state-of-the-art facility approved by stringent global regulatory authorities like US FDA and EU GMP, it added.

