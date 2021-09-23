Amazon India sees 70 per cent y-o-y growth in consumer electronics category in Coimbatore

Amazon India has witnessed over 70 per cent year on year growth in the consumer electronics category in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Kanchipuram and Chennai are the top two cities that are driving further growth for consumer electronics in the State along with smaller towns including Madurai and Vellore.

Announcing the expansion in the selection of its consumer electronics portfolios ahead of the festive season, the company in a statement said that it has increased the consumer electronics' selection to more than 2 lakh products across top brands such as HP, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Asus, Boat, JBL, Sony, JBL, Noise, Canon and many more.

“Customers in Coimbatore have been shopping for a range of products like headphones, smartwatches, and other products on Amazon.in. It is interesting to witness demand from cities like Madurai and Vellore which are contributing to the growth of this category,'' Amazon India Category Leader, Consumer Electronics, Akshay Ahuja said in the release.

Amazon India's consumer electronics business has been among the fastest-growing categories with over 1.6 times year on year growth, according to the release.

