RBI to conduct purchase, sale of G-secs next Thursday

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will conduct an open market purchase of government securities amounting to Rs 15,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on September 30.

It further said that on a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a simultaneous sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of 15,000 crore on the same day.

Under the G-SAP 2.0 programme, it will purchase three government securities with maturity dates falling in 2029, 2031 and 2035.

It will sell three securities having different maturity dates in 2022 under the OMO.

The central bank also said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

In June, the RBI had announced to undertake G-SAP 2.0 in Q2 2021-22 and conduct secondary market purchase operations of Rs 1.20 lakh crore to support the market. The auctions under G-SAP 1.0 had evoked keen interest from market participants.

