Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 to start from October 4

Amazon will host its annual Great Indian Festival sale (GIF) sale from October 4, 2021, and Prime members will get one-day early access to the much-awaited festive event.

During the Amazon GIF 2021 sale event, customers in India will witness the launch of over 1,000 new products and exciting offers across categories including Grocery, Fashion & Beauty, Smartphones, Large Appliances & TVs, Consumer Electronics and more. Lakhs of small sellers including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities will participate in the sale event.

Here's a sneak peek into the Amazon GIF 2021 offers:

10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Cards & EMI Transactions

No cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv Debit and Credit cards

Up to Rs 25,000 off on exchange

Enjoy 5% reward points with Rs.750 as a joining bonus on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

Get a flat Rs.150 back along with instant credit up to Rs 60,000 for signing up for Amazon Pay Later

10% cashback up to Rs.100 on shopping when using Amazon Pay UPI

For Business customers, Amazon will be providing exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashbacks, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees.

On the entertainment front, Amazon Prime Video is all set to treat its viewers to a power-packed and incredible assortment of national and international titles such as Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal, Dybukk, a supernatural horror film featuring Emraan Hashmi, Season 2 of hit Amazon Original comedy series One Mic Stand, Maradona: Blessed Dream and The Green Knight and more.

"This year's Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shop owners and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

For the upcoming festive season, Amazon has expanded its fulfilment network by increasing its storage capacity by 40% and has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network.