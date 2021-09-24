Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:42 IST
Hero Electric joins hands with Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations
Hero Electric on Friday said it has joined hands with EV startup Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 charging stations across the country in next one year.

The EV charging network, when up and running, would be open to all electric vehicles and will lead to for standardisation between manufacturers.

Through this collaboration, Hero Electric looks to ramp up the charging infrastructure across the country to help drive and encourage adoption of electric mobility.

The company aims to set up 10,000 stations with Massive Mobility and extra 10,000 on its own by next year end.

''Announcements by the government of India over the last few months have helped propel the EV industry onto the next level. We continue to expand our reach, setting up charging points and reskilling mechanics to create an ecosystem,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement. The company has been investing in plotting low-cost charging stations over the last few years to foster growth of the charging infrastructure, he added.

''Till date, we have setup close to 1,650 charging stations and aim to setup 20K by the end of 2022,'' he noted. The association with Massive Mobility will broaden the company's efforts to reach its objective as the partnership would benefit the overall industry, Gill said.

Massive Mobility is a startup working to design a smart connected network of charging solutions catering to three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs. Through its cloud-based solutions it enables parking and charging point owners to offer charging services to users. It is dedicated to creating a fully-integrated charging experience where hardware and software are aligned with original equipment manufacturers to provide smooth and resistance-free experience to EV owners.

