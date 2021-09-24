Left Menu

Look into poor condition of road linking Aurangabad-Ajanta caves: Sule

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:44 IST
Look into poor condition of road linking Aurangabad-Ajanta caves: Sule
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on Friday drew the central government's attention towards the poor condition of the road leading to the world famous Ajanta caves in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

After a visit to the world heritage site, a popular tourist attraction, Sule put out tweets urging Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to look into the issue.

Sule wrote about the poor condition of the 100km-long Aurangabad-Ajanta caves road and underlined the need for good pathways for development of the area.

The MP earlier this week visited the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora caves, located in different direction, along with Daulatabad (Devgiri) fort, a national heritage monument in Aurangabad district.

She travelled nearly 100km by road to reach Ajanta caves.

Tourists from all over the world come to visit these caves and the road leading to them has heavy flow of vehicles, Sule said.

''I request Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari to think positively about this stretch and take a decision on it,'' the NCP leader said.

Talking to PTI, Sule said, ''Out of 150km long Aurangabad-Ajanta-Jalgaon highway, four laning of 110km stretch has been completed and the remaining work is likely to be completed by the year-end .'' PTI AW RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021