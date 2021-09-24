NCP, BJP attack Thane authorities over potholed roads

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday asked government authorities to ban the movement of heavy vehicles in Thane city, claiming these were the main cause of roads here being potholed.

Addressing a press conference, Thane NCP chief Anand Paranjpe said heavy vehicles were also causing traffic jams, in the process wasting fuel and distressing people in the city.

The NCP said agencies like PWD, MMRDA, MSRDC, and Thane Municipal Corporation were blaming each other for the poor state of roads but were doing nothing to rectify them.

NCP workers will take to the streets if the issue is not solved soon, he said.

The local BJP unit, led by its chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, also told reporters that the administration was indulging in ''pothole corruption'' and asked it to give relief to motorists immediately.

