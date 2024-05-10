Congress fighting elections on lies, BJP on development: BJP leader Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP's candidate from Kota Lok Sabha seat Om Birla on Friday accused the Congress of fighting the elections on lies and said that the BJP is fighting elections on development and welfare of the poor. "As Speaker of the Lok Sabha, I tried to maintain the dignity and reputation of democratic institutions and that everyone gets adequate opportunities, maximum bills are passed, discussions are held on those bills...Congress is fighting elections on lies and BJP is fighting elections on development, poor and welfare," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked the Congress party saying that the opposition party "hates Hindus and Hindu festivals so much that it is now being exposed daily" and "wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country." PM Modi referred to remarks on former Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda about the colour of the skin of Indians and some of his other remarks to attack the Congress.

He targeted Rahul Gandhi as "shehzada" and Sam Pitroda as "guru" of the Congress leader. "Congress hates Hindus and Hindu festivals so much that it is now being exposed daily. The shehzada's guru even went ahead to say that the Ram Temple should not have been built. He went on to say that the construction of Ram Temple and celebrating Ram Navami is anti-India, it is against the idea of India... If you want to visit Ayodhya and celebrate Ram Navami, are you anti-India? Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country. Is this why they talk about vote-jihad?" PM Modi asked.

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress is anti-Hindu by mentality. "Congress is fully involved in giving the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC to Muslims on the basis of religion... Remember one thing, 'Vanchit ka jo adhikaar hai, Modi uska chaukidar hai'," he said. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut. (ANI)

