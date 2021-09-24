Left Menu

Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan to resume from October 9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:13 IST
Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan to resume from October 9
  • Country:
  • India

The Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume from October 9, according to an official statement on Friday.

The ceremony will take place between 8 AM and 9 AM on every Saturday, except on government holidays, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

''The Change of Guard ceremony, which was discontinued due to COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from October 9, 2021,'' it said.

Entry will be through prior online booking which can be made at https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021