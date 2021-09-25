Left Menu

Man dies three days after lung transplant operation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 10:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A middle-aged man who underwent a lung transplant operation at a city-based private hospital passed away three days after the complicated surgery was performed on him, authorities said on Saturday.

The IT professional, who had both of his lungs completely damaged due to the post-COVID-19 complications and underwent the transplantation on September 21, breathed his last at around 8.45 pm Friday, an official of the hospital said.

Doctors had conducted a marathon surgery in their bid to give him a new lease of life after the vital organs of a 52-year brain dead person in Gujarat's Surat was brought in a special flight to the city on Monday.

The recipient had developed complications following recovery from COVID-19 and was on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support for over three months but his condition had never improved.

A lung transplant is reserved for people who have tried other medications or treatments, but their conditions haven't sufficiently improved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

