Left Menu

Maha: Two killed, one injured in road accident in Beed

PTI | Beed | Updated: 25-09-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 13:38 IST
Maha: Two killed, one injured in road accident in Beed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and one injured when their car hit a divider on Dhule-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Pali village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the victims were returning to Beed town from Ambajogai, an official said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the road divider, he said.

Dilip Dhyandev Bhosale (35) and Mahendra Sitaram Gaikwad (50) were killed on the spot, while Chandrakant Kamble sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Beed civil hospital, the official said.

The police are probing the incident further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021