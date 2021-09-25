Maha: Two killed, one injured in road accident in Beed

Two persons were killed and one injured when their car hit a divider on Dhule-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Pali village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the victims were returning to Beed town from Ambajogai, an official said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the road divider, he said.

Dilip Dhyandev Bhosale (35) and Mahendra Sitaram Gaikwad (50) were killed on the spot, while Chandrakant Kamble sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Beed civil hospital, the official said.

The police are probing the incident further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)