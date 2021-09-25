Meghbela aims to make broadband more affordable than by telco majors

At the time when the telco majors are deliberating on raising tariffs, city-based Meghbela Cable and Broadband Services on Saturday said it will stick to its policy of delivering quality internet-based services to the people at affordable prices. The first ISP in eastern India to deliver video, data and wireless services through fiber-to-home, it offers unlimited data, phone calls and some premium OTT platforms for entertainment at an effective price of Rs 14.75 per day on recharge of six months, a top company official said.

This makes Meghbela's broadband services more affordable than telco majors, he said.

Despite the government's relief package to salvage the telecom sector by offering a moratorium from payment of telecom dues for four years, industry experts said the respite is temporary and telecom operators need to increase tariffs by 30-40 per cent.

“The development is positive for us. At a time time when the leading players may raise tariffs, our six month package is the cheapest in the industry. We will continue to give cut-throat competition for greater penetration into the market giving power to Atmanirbhar Bharat vision,” Meghbela Broadband co-founder Tapabrata Mukherjee told PTI.

“We are offering 60Mbps speed data, unlimited phone calls and some OTT apps in our basic package of Rs 499. With two months free for six months payment the effective price comes to Rs 14.75 per day or Rs 442 per month.

Airtel Xtreme fibre plans begin from Rs 499 for 40Mbps and the Jio Fibre entry plan is Rs 399 per month but offers broadband speed of only 30Mbps without any OTT apps.

There are several pockets in the city where the telecom majors have failed to reach. But the regional broadband players have done so in collaboration with cable TV service providers.

“Our core strength will increase with the launch of IPTV (TV on internet protocol) which got delayed due to the lockdown. We hope to stay competitive at least by 20 per cent compared to the national leaders. This edge will help us to expand our footprints in the existing and new markets of the country,” co-founder Indranil Bhattacharya said.

Meghbela's operations are spread over the eastern states of Bihar, UP, Odhisa, Jharkhand, West Bengal besides Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Meghbela unveiled a voice-enabled android box for consumers looking to convert their regular TV sets into smart TV to provide access to premium OTT platforms and more than 150 live TV channels in December last year, the company's officials said.

