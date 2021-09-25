Coir Board proposes series of steps to develop coir industry in Konkan region

The MSME ministry on Saturday said Coir Board has proposed to take series of measures, such as creating awareness about different schemes of the government and identification of exporters to boost outbound shipments of the products, with an aim to develop the industry in Konkan region.

An action plan target has been fixed for 2021-22 for providing skill training to potential beneficiaries and thereby developing coir industry in the zone, it said in a statement.

It proposes to set up a new Coir Board showroom and sales depot at Pune for exploring the huge market potential available and organising buyer-seller meet.

''The present sub-regional office of Coir Board at Sindhudurg is shifted and upgraded to regional office at Kudal with sufficient staff strength and office space. This office will undertake enhanced activities for the development of the coir industry in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa,'' it added.

There are 1,570 registered coir exporters in the country. Its exports during 2020-21 stood at Rs 3,778.98 crore as against Rs 1,021 crore in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)