Minister promises to meet core sector needs of western TN

Coimbatore, Sept 25 (PTI): Tamil Nadu PWD Minister E V Velu on Saturday promised to take steps to fulfil the infrastructural requirements of the western region of the State, particularly Coimbatore.

Addressing an interactive meeting organised by the local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Kongu Global Forum, the Minister said he had raised the issue with the Chief Minister M K Stalin earlier and the latter had sanctioned the infrastructural projects required by Coimbatore. However, the city needed more such projects, it was stated at the meeting. A power-point presentation was made to highlight the additional needs and they were related to road, rail and air connectivity. Besides, there was the need for Metro train service, new railway tracks and setting up of a Tamil Nadu Rail Development Corporation.

State Minister of Forest K Ramachandran was among those who took part in the interaction.

