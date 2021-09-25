Left Menu

3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Ramban

25-09-2021
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a woman, were killed when a car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Digdole in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, police said.

Two boys, aged 5 and 10, survived the accident and were evacuated to the district hospital in Ramban for treatment, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, P D Nitya said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officer said the vehicle was coming from Anantnag to Jammu when its driver lost control and it plunged into the deep gorge on Saturday evening.

Efforts are on by a rescue team including police, army and locals to retrieve the bodies from the gorge, she said.

