Alankit Ltd. shortlisted as National Business Correspondent for Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): BSE & NSE listed Alankit Limited has entered into a project from Punjab National Bank related to request for proposal for Engagement of Corporate Business Correspondents for financial inclusion by providing banking services through Kiosks. In consideration of the roles and responsibilities, Alankit Limited shall be entitled to receive from Punjab National Bank substantial amount. Alankit believes that growth in the Order Book position is a result of their track record of successful execution of projects, which has led to ability to successfully bid and win new projects.

In the announcement, the company further added, "The growth of the average size of new orders, together with our diversified business activities in the projects, the risks associated with any particular industry, while simultaneously helping us to benefit from the synergies of operating in diverse business sectors. Further, our track record of executing projects within the specified timelines has also helped us minimize cost overruns. In view of the healthy order book and huge investment taking place in investment projects in India, Alankit is confident that the accelerated growth will continue in years to come." The company is looking across all the possible ways to grow the business and geographically expand it.

As an e-governance service provider, Alankit Ltd. was also compelled to move to the societal changes which have now become the new normal. Alankit looked at technology and digital transformation as helpful means of engaging with customers and allowed workplace flexibility to introduce new ways of automation and faster processes. The shift towards digital operations seized both customer-facing and behind-the-scene roles within all our business modules. Last year Alankit Ltd. partnered with UTI for PAN Card Services. As far as PAN services are concerned, Alankit is the preferred partner of UTI for issuing PAN card services across India and has made the process of PAN Card issuance modest. It is offering the issuance of Instant PAN Cards online services across India. The market of PAN Card has recently seen stagnation in demand; hence the market size for PAN-related services has shrunken than before.

Alankit Ltd. is the flagship company of Alankit and a leading e-Governance Service Provider in India. Alankit is a conglomerate comprising of 14 Group companies with diversified activities into the e-Governance, Financial Services, Insurance, and Health Care verticals. Alankit Limited is listed on both the premier exchanges of the country; National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE). Its customer base of over 21 million is increasing steadily year after year. The primary services offered by Alankit Ltd. include PAN Services, GSP (GST Suvidha Provider), Aadhaar Services, Business Correspondent (BC), National Distributor for ID Card Printers, POP- National Pension System (NPS), Authorized Person (AP) for National Insurance - Policy Repository (NIR), Point of Service (POS) for National Skills Registry (NSR), Facilitator for Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Manpower Services, etc.

The company is known for delivering reliable, exceptional, and cost-effective services for its clients, with the distinction of achieving notable milestones in the journey so far. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)