Left Menu

Patel Engineering bags Rs 1,251 cr order for 500 MW Teesta-VI hydro power project

Patel Engineering, a civil construction company specialising in the hydropower sector has bagged a Rs 1,251 crore, lot II civil work contract for 500 MW Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project, Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC Ltd, a company statement said.The project is located at South Sikkim District in Sikkim, India.Patel Engineering Ltd PEL is a 72-year company established in the year 1949 and has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:18 IST
Patel Engineering bags Rs 1,251 cr order for 500 MW Teesta-VI hydro power project
  • Country:
  • India

Patel Engineering on Monday said it has bagged a civil work order worth Rs 1,251 crore for 500 MW Teesta-VI hydro power project in Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd, an arm of state-run NHPC. ''Patel Engineering, a civil construction company specialising in the hydropower sector has bagged a Rs 1,251 crore, lot II civil work contract for 500 MW Teesta-VI Hydro Electric Project, Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC Ltd, a company statement said.

The project is located at South Sikkim District in Sikkim, India.

Patel Engineering Ltd (PEL) is a 72-year company established in the year 1949 and has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects. The company has a consistent track record in execution of projects in domestic and international arena.

PEL has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunnelling for clients which are mostly central PSUs or state government organisations. PTI KKS MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021