Sanjay Ghodawat Receives 'Globoil Philanthropist of the Year 2021' Award

PANAJI, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, who through the Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation (SGF) has done exemplary work during the last two years of the pandemic, has received 'Globoil Philanthropist of the Year 2021' Award.

SGF during the pandemic has distributed over 5 lakh food packets to those displaced due to the lockdown. Many migrants who were stranded for days together found relief in such help offered in form of food packets, drinking water and other daily essentials.

SGF ran a full-fledged Covid Care Centre at Atigre (Kolhapur), with expert doctors, lifesaving equipment and professional health care facilities. Over 27,500 patients were treated at this Centre. This was done in association with Sanjay Ghodawat University using its hostel building infrastructure for this noble cause. SGF has also taken Mauli Old Age Home under its aegis. Many elderly people who have been displaced from their home find Mauli as their shelter for comfort. SGF for the last year has been ensuring that the facility is well equipped with all essentials and is also looking at expanding the same to accommodate more people.

SGF time and again has helped multiple causes for the betterment of society. Be it the plantation of over 3 lakh trees or taking a forefront control of restoring and helping flood-affected areas of Kolhapur and Sangli through various initiatives. It is in taking these activities into account that the Globoil India, the world's leading edible oil and agri - trade conference, decided to confer Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat with the 'Philanthropist of the Year 2021' Award.

Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat in response said, '' I'm very humbled to receive the award on behalf of the entire team of SGF for all the efforts taking during these trying times. Last two years have been very challenging to entire humanity throughout the world and SGF is doing its bit to provide all the support it can to come out stronger from this situation. SGF remains fully committed to continuing to work on various social causes and uplift the society as a whole.'' About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, Software and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was incepted in 1993 and since then it has witnessed an impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India, SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635635/SGF_Globoil_Award.jpg PWR PWR

