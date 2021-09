BRIEF-Binance Announces Changes To Binance Offerings In Singapore

* BINANCE - CHANGES TO BINANCE OFFERINGS IN SINGAPORE

* BINANCE - WITH EFFECT 26 OCT, USERS IN SINGAPORE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ACCESS CERTAIN FUNCTIONS ON BINANCE.COM * BINANCE SAYS WILL BE RESTRICTING SINGAPORE USERS IN RESPECT OF THE REGULATED PAYMENTS SERVICES IN LINE WITH CO'S COMMITMENT TO COMPLIANCE

* BINANCE - USERS IN SINGAPORE ARE ADVISED TO CEASE ALL RELATED TRADES, WITHDRAW FIAT ASSETS, AND REDEEM TOKENS BY OCT 26, 2021 * BINANCE -USERS WON'T BE ABLE TO ACCESS FUNCTIONS SUCH AS FIAT DEPOSIT SERVICES, SPOT TRADING OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES

* BINANCE -USERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ACCESS CERTAIN FUNCTIONS ON BINANCE.COM SUCH AS PURCHASE OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES THROUGH FIAT CHANNELS AND LIQUID SWAP Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3lVqMcI] Further company coverage: [ ]

Also Read: Singapore PM says MPs took an unequivocal stance against racism, xenophobia on foreigners

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)