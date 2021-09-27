TIMES BUSINESS AWARDS: WHEN THE BEST IN BUSINESS GET RECOGNIZED!

The very process of doing business is a challenge in itself and winning an award beating all competition is a next level experience. That thrill and happiness was witnessed among many who were part of the seventh edition of ‘Times Business Awards – Hyderabad Edition’. Yes, the Times Group identified all those hardworking entrepreneurs and companies who slogged out hard in the retail and real estate sectors during the pandemic times, overcame many odds and won laurels. The Research was conducted by an Independent agency namely Avance Field & Brand Solutions.

All this happened at the very famous Novotel-HICC, at the Hitech city in Hyderabad and the evening was quite festive as the Ganesh Nimarjan had also commenced across various parts of the city. At the venue, the mic and the stage were captured by the charming Neha Gupta. With her mellifluous voice and her witty ‘Shaayaris’, she kept the audience engaged throughout the evening.

The special guests to the evening were Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the honorable governor of state of Telangana and Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal, the honorable Mayor of Hyderabad. Once the chief guests were at the venue, the event kick started with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

Sharing her thoughts, Mrs. Vijayalakshmi said “The retail and real estate sectors have witnessed an unprecedented growth over the last decade, driven by robust economic growth, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles and ever evolving aspirations. Despite the massive disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyderabad’s residential real estate sector has remained resilient.” The stage was then graced by Dr Tamilisai. She said “Times group is marching as a leader among the media and it is motivating the businessmen to do more and achieve more. I am pleased to find many stalwarts of retail business, experts and entrepreneurs of our Telangana state at this function. To be successful, you have to have your heart in your business and business in your heart. My appreciation to all of them for doing it!” She also expressed her happiness to be a part of the event and saw how Times Group is taking steps which are in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister’s ‘Make In India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. After completing her speech, her excellency went on to give away few awards to certain categories of winners and wished them further success in their endeavors.

Then, it was time for an ice breaker and this happened in the form of a dance performance by a group of young boys and girls. From here on, things started getting more glamorous and informal as yet another special guest arrived to the venue. She was none other than the star heroine Pooja Hegde. The vivacious and bubbly Pooja made her presence felt stronglyas she stepped onto the stage.She added more to the excitement when she performed the famous ‘Butta Bomma’ step from the chartbuster song. The crowd went crazy over this step.

It was then Pooja’s turn to give away few awards and budding entrepreneurs and others received their awards from Pooja. Sharing her thoughts, Pooja mentioned how she understands the challenges of business as she comes from a business family and extended her congratulations and best wishes to the winners.

As soon as she left, the stage was filled with glamour yet again in the form of another special guest, heroine Shruti Haasan. She expressed happiness to be a part of the event and conveyed her best wishes to the winners of the evening. Shruti also gave few awards albeit maintaining social distance.

The evening was far from over after Shruti left as the guests were treated for a sumptuous dinner with drinks. And the entertainment didn’t stop there as they enjoyed the live band performance from the noted group ‘Ashraya’ who came up with a fusion of retro and latest hits from both Bollywood and Tollywood. All in all, the event became a massive success with the best in business getting recognized.

1. Manepally Rama Rao, Chairman Manepally Jewellers Pvt Ltd - Lifetime Achievement Award in Jewellery Industry.

