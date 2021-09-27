Left Menu

Shoppers in central London up 6.5% as workers return to offices - Springboard

Shopper numbers in central London rose 6.5% last week compared with a week before, adding to evidence that workers were returning to the office, retail intelligence company Springboard said on Monday. While shopper numbers in all destinations were 18.4% higher last week than the same week a year ago, they were still 15.2% lower than pre-pandemic levels, Springboard said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 17:32 IST
Shoppers in central London up 6.5% as workers return to offices - Springboard
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Shopper numbers in central London rose 6.5% last week compared with a week before, adding to evidence that workers were returning to the office, retail intelligence company Springboard said on Monday. In central areas of the capital dominated by offices rather than stores, footfall rose 8.8% in the week to Saturday, Springboard said, with gains recorded across all high streets on Monday to Friday before dipping on Saturday.

"High street footfall was undoubtedly supported by a shift back to the office, demonstrated by a greater uplift from the week before in central London and large city centres outside of the capital, than in smaller high streets and in outer London," said Springboard's insights director Diane Wehrle. While shopper numbers in all destinations were 18.4% higher last week than the same week a year ago, they were still 15.2% lower than pre-pandemic levels, Springboard said.

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021