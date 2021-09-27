Left Menu

CSC SPV Services launches VLE welfare fund

E-governance services company CSC SPV has set up a welfare fund for village-level entrepreneurs, who run common service centres to deliver government services in rural areas and small towns, a top official said. Tyagi said there will be no limit to the size of the corpus.At present, around four lakh common service centres CSC for service delivery are being managed and operated by village level entrepreneurs.

E-governance services company CSC SPV has set up a welfare fund for village-level entrepreneurs, who run common service centres to deliver government services in rural areas and small towns, a top official said. The initiative is expected to help VLEs if they suffer due to any calamity. ''Welfare funds for CSC VLE will go a long way in recognising the role played by these digital entrepreneurs across the country in delivery of government and related services to citizens especially in Rural India,'' CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi told PTI. CSC had provided more than 300 persons in COVID hospital for data entry work, and some of them were affected by the pandemic.

There was no scheme to extend support to a VLE family in such eventualities.

The scheme will fill the gap in the CSC system to support VLEs and the corpus will be based on the penal amount that will be collected from VLEs. The fund will be created from a penal amount collected from VLEs for not meeting transaction targets in certain schemes, and CSC SPV will match the penal amount to build the corpus. The penal provision will be effective from October 1. Tyagi said there will be no limit to the size of the corpus.

At present, around four lakh common service centres (CSC) for service delivery are being managed and operated by village level entrepreneurs. During the COVID time, the business of these VLE was affected, however, now they have all become functional.

