Left Menu

More cooperatives like Amul, IFFCO needed in India: ICA Prez

He also praised the good work of cooperatives during the pandemic. National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd NAFCUB Chairman Jyotindra Mehta said more exchange programmes with Indian cooperatives should be developed by ICA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:38 IST
More cooperatives like Amul, IFFCO needed in India: ICA Prez
  • Country:
  • India

The country needs more cooperatives like Amul and IFFCO, International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) President Ariel Guarco said on Monday as he praised setting up of a separate ministry for development of cooperatives.

Guarco was addressing a meeting organised by National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) here.

''More AMUL and IFFCOs are needed by the cooperatives in India,'' NCUI said in a statement quoting Guarco.

Guarco praised the work of these two cooperatives which have made huge contributions in the field of milk and fertilisers. He also praised the good work of cooperatives during the pandemic. Highlighting the success story of Amul, its Managing Director R S Sodhi said Indian cooperatives must unite to fight competition from MNCs. NCUI President Dileep Sanghani said the Union is willing to take up more responsibility in the region from a global perspective. National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd (NAFCUB) Chairman Jyotindra Mehta said more exchange programmes with Indian cooperatives should be developed by ICA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021