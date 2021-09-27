More cooperatives like Amul, IFFCO needed in India: ICA Prez

The country needs more cooperatives like Amul and IFFCO, International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) President Ariel Guarco said on Monday as he praised setting up of a separate ministry for development of cooperatives.

Guarco was addressing a meeting organised by National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) here.

''More AMUL and IFFCOs are needed by the cooperatives in India,'' NCUI said in a statement quoting Guarco.

Guarco praised the work of these two cooperatives which have made huge contributions in the field of milk and fertilisers. He also praised the good work of cooperatives during the pandemic. Highlighting the success story of Amul, its Managing Director R S Sodhi said Indian cooperatives must unite to fight competition from MNCs. NCUI President Dileep Sanghani said the Union is willing to take up more responsibility in the region from a global perspective. National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd (NAFCUB) Chairman Jyotindra Mehta said more exchange programmes with Indian cooperatives should be developed by ICA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)