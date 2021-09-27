Left Menu

en:lyft wins Influencer Marketing Campaigns of the year

en

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:40 IST
en:lyft wins Influencer Marketing Campaigns of the year
en:lyft . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India), September 27 (ANI/PNN): en:lyft has been recognized in CMO Vision and Innovation Summit and Awards 2021 for Meesho's influencer marketing campaign which was initiated in COVID post first wave. They won Influencer marketing campaign of the year award in a virtual event on 23rd September 2021. The award was received on behalf of en:lyft by Vikram Mane, Business Development Manager, en:lyft. The event involved 200+ participants, 30+ speakers and 30+ awards.

The agency managed to create multiple content pieces from multiple influencers based on a very analytical and ROI positive approach which created a buzz about the company in 10 million+ target audience. The rigorous approach to influencers who fit the client criteria created 130+ videos around the subject. They collected the analytics and segregated the same as per video performance. In this activity, they involved more than 70 lifestyle influencers. The campaign resulted in more than 100k+ new users on the app. On receiving the award, Ajay Kudva, Founder, en:lyft expressed his joy for honoring the ongoing campaign, "I would like to thank the jury members and organizers for honoring us with the prestigious award. en:lyft prides itself for its out of box strategy and this award encourages us to perform better with every client and in every campaign. We always aim to deliver the best, thank you for recognizing the efforts."

en:lyft is one of the India's leading influencer marketing companies with a network of over 20,000+ influencers & serviced over 300+ clients in over 1000+ campaigns. They are a new age ecosystem with the creator community at its epicenter. Over the past one year en:lyft and its 120 exclusive influencers, having a collective subscriber base of 60Mn+; have helped over 150 brands to create 2000+ pieces of content that achieved over 2.3 Billion Views & 50 Million+ engagement.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021