en:lyft wins Influencer Marketing Campaigns of the year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India), September 27 (ANI/PNN): en:lyft has been recognized in CMO Vision and Innovation Summit and Awards 2021 for Meesho's influencer marketing campaign which was initiated in COVID post first wave. They won Influencer marketing campaign of the year award in a virtual event on 23rd September 2021. The award was received on behalf of en:lyft by Vikram Mane, Business Development Manager, en:lyft. The event involved 200+ participants, 30+ speakers and 30+ awards.

The agency managed to create multiple content pieces from multiple influencers based on a very analytical and ROI positive approach which created a buzz about the company in 10 million+ target audience. The rigorous approach to influencers who fit the client criteria created 130+ videos around the subject. They collected the analytics and segregated the same as per video performance. In this activity, they involved more than 70 lifestyle influencers. The campaign resulted in more than 100k+ new users on the app. On receiving the award, Ajay Kudva, Founder, en:lyft expressed his joy for honoring the ongoing campaign, "I would like to thank the jury members and organizers for honoring us with the prestigious award. en:lyft prides itself for its out of box strategy and this award encourages us to perform better with every client and in every campaign. We always aim to deliver the best, thank you for recognizing the efforts."

en:lyft is one of the India's leading influencer marketing companies with a network of over 20,000+ influencers & serviced over 300+ clients in over 1000+ campaigns. They are a new age ecosystem with the creator community at its epicenter. Over the past one year en:lyft and its 120 exclusive influencers, having a collective subscriber base of 60Mn+; have helped over 150 brands to create 2000+ pieces of content that achieved over 2.3 Billion Views & 50 Million+ engagement.

