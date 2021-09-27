Adani Airport Holdings to partner with AMRPL for operating duty free outlets at airports

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Adani Airport Holdings Ltd will acquire a majority stake in April Moon Retail Pvt Ltd (AMRPL) for a strategic partnership to operate duty free outlets at ariports.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has signed a share subscription agreement with AMRPL and its existing shareholders namely Arjun Ahuja, Karan Ahuja, Aaliya Ahuja and Kabir Ahuja.

AAHL will acquire a 74 per cent stake in the venture for Rs 7.40 lakh, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The share purchase pact is for the ''purpose of strategic partnership to operate duty free outlets in airports,'' it added.

According to the filing, the strategic partnership is to operate duty paid outlets in airports and subscription of shares by AAHL amounting to 74 per cent equity share capital of AMRPL on fulfilment of certain terms and conditions linked with the transaction,'' it said.

''On completion of subscription, AAHL will subscribe to 74,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, constituting 74 per cent of share capital of AMRPL on fully diluted basis for an aggregate investment of Rs 7.40 lakh,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)